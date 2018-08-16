WWE Postpones Elias Concert, SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show VR Experience Announced, AJ Styles Diary

- Above is another SummerSlam Diary entry for WWE Champion AJ Styles, featuring Styles with Charlotte Flair and Bobby Lashley at Yankee Stadium with the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

- WWE has announced that Sunday's two-hour SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show will go live for the first time ever in virtual reality via Oculus Go and Next VR. Highlights from the VR experience will then be available on the NextVR app on Monday, August 27. The two-hour Kickoff will feature The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and Rusev & Lana vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega.

Below is the announcement on the VR experience:

SummerSlam Kickoff will be live on NextVR and Oculus Go for the first time ever This Sunday you can experience SummerSlam Kickoff like never before with Oculus Go and NextVR's 180-degree virtual reality experience, available through the NextVR and Oculus Venues apps. The NextVR app will present a live 3D virtual reality broadcast on VR headsets where the NextVR app is available, including Oculus, Google Daydream, HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality and Playstation VR. SummerSlam highlights presented by Cricket Wireless will be available to all NextVR app users on Monday Aug. 27. Additionally, Oculus Venues will offer a live 2D VR broadcast of SummerSlam Kickoff within the Oculus Venues app available to GearVR and Oculus Go users. Don't miss out on this incredible SummerSlam Kickoff experience, live at 5 p.m. ET.

See Also Elias Wants To Show The Rock How It's Really Done

- Elias announced on Twitter today that his concert planned for Saturday night at The Gramercy Theater in New York City has been postponed. He is still scheduled to perform at SummerSlam on Sunday and it sounds like that performance will now be an extended version.

Tickets for the concert are still listed on Live Nation for $20 and $42 but WWE has pulled the page from their website. It's likely that the event will be removed from Live Nation soon. No word yet on why the concert was postponed but it could be due to ticket sales. The concert was scheduled to begin at 5:30pm on Saturday night.