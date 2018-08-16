Daniel Bryan Reveals How Likely He Is To Re-Sign With WWE At This Point

As we previously reported, the 2K Showcase mode will return in the WWE 2K19 video game chronicling the career of Daniel Bryan. While many speculated that this could be a sign that Daniel Bryan is re-signing with the company, Dave Meltzer noted on the F4W message board on Wednesday that Bryan has not signed yet. The 2K Showcase is something that was decided on several months ago.

Bryan's contract expires on September 1st. WWE has him scheduled for several shows after that date, including SmackDown 1000 and the Super Show-Down in October.

Bryan appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast this week and said that while he hasn't signed with WWE as of yet, there's a very good chance that he will, perhaps as early as this week.

"I think at this point it's 90 plus percent… I will say it's likely I will sign with WWE," Bryan said (h/t to WrestlingNews.co). "The reality is that's the probability. I have not re-signed yet but it could happen as soon as the end of this week or it could be a couple more weeks. It's very likely."

See Also Daniel Bryan Talks How Battling WWE Creative Machine Affects His Goals

WWE released new advertising for SmackDown events in October. AJ Styles & Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Samoa Joe as well as Carmella vs. Asuka are advertised for many of the shows, including the October 9th SmackDown Live taping at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In addition to SmackDown 1000 and the Super Show-Down, Bryan is only advertised for one other show in October, which is the SmackDown taping on October 30th in Atlanta. Bryan told Roberts that he'd like to work around 50-100 matches per year, although he realizes that it might be more than that. He said that WWE is working with him on his schedule, and that he has no interest in wrestling 200 times a year again.

"I don't wanna do a full schedule and I think WWE has been very gracious in working with me to not do a complete schedule," Bryan said.

Marc Dykton contributed to this article.