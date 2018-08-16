Impact Wrestling Live Coverage (8/16)

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8 pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

- On last week's episode: The Desi Hit Squad suffered defeat at the hands of Petey Williams and Taiji Ishimori. Tessa Blanchard defeated Alisha Edwards and Pentagon Jr. won a hard-fought match over Matt Sydal. Plenty of groundwork was laid for a great show this week and Austin Aries retained the Impact Wrestling World Title over Eddie Edwards in an action-packed main event.

- On this week's episode: Scarlett Bordeaux premieres The Smoke Show, LAX battles the OGz in a literal street fight, Johnny Impact will get his hands on Jimmy Jacobs, and there is even more story to tell between Austin Aries and Killer Kross. Also, Sami Callihan vs Fenix, Su Yung vs Allie, and Eli Drake vs Joe Hendry.