Ronda Rousey Trains For SummerSlam (Video), Triple H - Takeover Note, Shawn Michaels - WWE Network

- WWE posted this new video of Ronda Rousey at the WWE Performance Center training for Sunday's SummerSlam match with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

- Triple H and Cathy Kelley will be going live on Facebook for an interview on Saturday night after the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event. We will have coverage of the interview after our coverage of the big Takeover event.

- Below is a new promo for the Coliseum Home Video Classics addititon for the WWE Network on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels: