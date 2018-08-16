WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey Trains For SummerSlam (Video), Triple H - Takeover Note, Shawn Michaels - WWE Network

August 16, 2018

- WWE posted this new video of Ronda Rousey at the WWE Performance Center training for Sunday's SummerSlam match with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

- Triple H and Cathy Kelley will be going live on Facebook for an interview on Saturday night after the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event. We will have coverage of the interview after our coverage of the big Takeover event.

- Below is a new promo for the Coliseum Home Video Classics addititon for the WWE Network on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:


