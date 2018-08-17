WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lowell (8/16): Open Challenge Main Event, WWE UK Title Match, More

Thanks to Jerry Wayne for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Lowell, Massachusetts:

* The War Raiders Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Hanson and Rowe won with a German suplex double team finisher

* Bianca Belair defeated Deonna Purrazzo with a modified Falcon Arrow

* Lars Sullivan defeated Zack Gibson with a big slam

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over EC3 with the superkick and flying knee

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong retained over Trent Seven and Tyler Bate with the leg sweep and kick double team

Intermission

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over The Velveteen Dream with a Bitter End

* Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai defeated NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans when Sane hit her big elbow drop on Evans

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa came out and issued an Open Challenge for a non-title match with the winner earning a future title shot. Local star Dominic Dijak answered the challenge and got a big pop. Ciampa won the match with the draping DDT

After the match, Ciampa attacked Dijak until Johnny Gargano made the save. Ciampa retreated but The War Raiders, Burch and Lorcan forced him back to the ring. Ciampa took moves from the babyfaces before they cut promos. Lorcan ended the show by having the crowd sing "Sweet Caroline" with everyone