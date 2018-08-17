Dean Ambrose Now Advertised For WWE Hell In A Cell Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler is now being advertised for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

As noted, the AT&T Center previously advertised the following matches for Hell In a Cell: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns, Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton and Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

There's no word yet on which of these matches might take place inside the HIAC structure.

Hell In a Cell takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets are on sale now and range from $27 - $435.50.