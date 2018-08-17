Young Bucks New Entrance Music, ROH Re-United Results, Brandi Rhodes Cooks, Philadelphia Excellence

- Above is the second episode of "Shot of Brandi" with Brandi Rhodes. This time around she shows fans how to make beer cheese.

- Yesterday, ROH Re-United took place in Edinburgh, Scotland. The International Cup began with the winners moving on to wrestle in the semis and finals on the 18th in Doncaster. Below are the results:

* Mark Haskins defeated Jonathan Gresham (International Cup First Round Match)

* Flip Gordon defeated Kip Sabian (International Cup First Round Match)

* Viper defeated Kay Lee Ray

* Jimmy Havoc defeated Christopher Daniels (International Cup First Round Match)

* Hangman Page defeated Joe Hendry (International Cup First Round Match)

* Jay Lethal defeated Adam Brooks

* Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson defeated Punishment Martinez and The Briscoes

- Ring of Honor's next US show (and TV taping) will be Philadelphia Excellence on August 25 at the 2300 Arena. Here's the updated card:

* The Young Bucks and Cody vs. Silas Young and The Bouncers

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Aaron Solow (ROH World TV Championship Match)

* Mary Scurll vs. Shane "Hurricane" Helms

* Kenny King vs. Adam Page

* Coast 2 Coast vs. The Kingdom

* The Boys vs. Best Friends

* Sumie Sakai vs. Tasha Steelz (Proving Ground Match)

See Also ROH GM Talks Concern About Cody, Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks Jumping To WWE Before MSG Show

- Matt Jackson announced The Young Bucks will be revealing their new entrance and theme song at "All In" on September 1. The song itself will be heard on Chris Jericho's podcast on August 22. You can hear a small clip of it below.