Flip Gordon On Criticisms Of His In-Ring Style, Misconceptions About Being An Indie Wrestler

Flip Gordon spoke with Metro about his in-ring style, making a living as an indie wrestler, and his high points so far in 2018. Here are some of the highlights:

Fan criticism of his high paced in-ring style:

"When you first start out in wrestling, nobody knows who you are, so you have to go and create buzz. I did the crazy flips to get noticed at first, but eventually yes, you have to start toning it down and that's when you start learning how to use psychology, where to use flips so that they mean more. I definitely know that you have to use your brain, because in the ring, safety is first, and you have to take care of who you're in the ring with. I think my style fits in great at the moment, but I've got a long way to go before I'm a fully well rounded wrestler. I've been lucky to travel a lot where I've learned a lot quick, but I've got so much to learn still."

Biggest misconception of being an indie wrestler:

"The biggest misconception is that you can't make a good living, which is completely false. There are many guys that have done so. I've been very lucky that I've just fully furnished and moved into a new apartment because of wrestling. You can definitely do it, you just need to work your ass off."

His 2018 highlights:

"Oh my gosh, there has been so many highlights from my PWG debut, tagging with Rey Mysterio, wrestling Cody at the Hammerstein Ballroom, that was absolutely nuts. Tagging with The Young Bucks in the crazy ladder match at Supercard of Honor, my New-Japan debut, King Of The Indies, and then just recently my opportunity for the NWA title. This year has been full of highlights!"

Gordon also discussed his "All In" status and touring the UK. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.