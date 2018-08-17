Former WWE Tag Champion Is 'All In,' EVIL Signed For ROH Tapings, 'All In' Gets A Big Sponsor, WOH

- Above, ROH Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai took on Chardonnay during ROH's United tour of the UK, earlier this year. Sakai would end the match via pinfall after hitting smash mouth.

- ROH announced EVIL will be involved with the Death Before Dishonor TV tapings on September 29 in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena. As noted, fellow NJPW star KUSHIDA will also be wrestling at the event.

- Matt Jackson announced TGI Fridays will be a sponsor for "All In." The restaurant currently has All-In deal including one appetizer, one entree, and one dessert for $10.

- Yesterday, it was announced Billy Gunn will be involved in The Over Budget Battle Royale on All In: Zero Hour. 7 of the 15 entrants have been announced for this match thus far: Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, and Billy Gunn. Below is the current card.

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Winner of the Over Budget Battle Royale

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green

THE OVER BUDGET BATTLE ROYALE - ALL IN: ZERO HOUR

Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, and TBA

Winner gets ROH Title shot later in the show.

ALL IN: ZERO HERO

The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky