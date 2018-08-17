Zelina Vega On How Andrade 'Cien' Almas Has Helped Her Career

Zelina Vega was trained by TJ Perkins, Javi-Air, and Azrieal before hitting the indie wrestling scene in 2010. She recently appeared on Busted Open Radio with Andrade 'Cien' Almas where she opened up about how much he's been able to help her improve her wrestling since their partnership started in NXT.

After being discovered by Tommy Dreamer in 2011, Vega debuted for Impact Wrestling where she spent three years and held the Knockouts Tag Team Titles alongside Sarita. Vega emerged on NXT as Almas' valet in 2017 and it clicked for both of them. Almas became NXT Champion and the two were called up to SmackDown Live together during the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up.

Vega spoke about what it means to work with someone like Almas and how he's become such a part of her character. Along with giving her guidance when it comes to in-ring psychology, Almas also helps her use possible disadvantages like her small stature against her opponents.

"I think more than anything he has become such a part of me," Vega said of Almas. "I remember when I was first going to have my match with Lana, I was like, 'Wait my entrance, it's alone -- without him? What do you mean?' We ended up doing it together but he's become such a part of me. He's helped me in the ring.

"He's helped me with -- we talked about psychology, and picking your spots and making things make sense. Especially for my size, I thought at some points, 'Well, I can't do any power moves, how can I do this?' He instantly comes up with, 'okay let's try this, let's use this to your advantage. Let's not look at it as a disadvantage. Let's look at it as an advantage and how can we use it against people.

"They're gonna look at you and think less, let's use that against them."

