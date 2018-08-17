Funny Video Of Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson In NYC, WWE Announces TV Deal, Alexa Bliss Diary Video

- WWE cameras are also following RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in New York City this weekend. Above is her first SummerSlam Diary video.
- WWE announced the following today:
WWE® AND NINE EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO TELEVISE RAW® AND SMACKDOWN® IN AUSTRALIA
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and STAMFORD, Conn., August 17, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Nine today announced an agreement to continue broadcasting WWE's flagship programs Raw®and SmackDown® on free-to-air television in Australia. Channel 9GO! will continue airing a weekly one-hour version of Raw between 11:15 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. on Thursdays and a weekly one-hour version of SmackDown between 11:15 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. on Fridays.
"We are excited to be able to present Raw and SmackDown to our audience and WWE's massive fan base in Australia," said Alison Hurbert-Burns, Nine's Director of Content Acquisition & Commercial Development.
"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Nine, a best-in-class TV partner in Australia," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "This continued partnership enables us to expand our reach in Australia and complements our live programming in the region."
Raw and SmackDown will also be available on 9NOW, Nine's platform for authenticated subscribers, for a VOD catch-up window.
- The Gorilla Position podcast tweeted this video of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at the Brooklyn Bridge Marriott, welcoming fans to SummerSlam Week and joking about not having a SummerSlam match.
A very warm welcome to the hotel from a couple of Good Brothers, @KarlAndersonWWE and @LukeGallowsWWE. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/kqmg8cXA4L— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) August 17, 2018