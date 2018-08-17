Photo: Big Name Missing From WWE Survey About Who Fans Consider To Be A Top Superstar

WWE sent out survey below asking fans which of the following Superstars or Tag Teams you consider to be a top star.

Some of the names listed include Roman Reigns, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey, WWE Champion AJ Styles, No Way Jose, Mike Kannellis and SAnityT. Of the 80 options, one name omitted is the current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this Sunday. While Lesnar is rumored to leave WWE shortly to return to the UFC, he is also scheduled to appear at Monday's RAW in Brooklyn.

Dante Eaker contributed to this article.