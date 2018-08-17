WrestlingInc.com

Rare Brock Lesnar Vs. The Undertaker Video, How Old Is Paige Today?, Cyclones - WWE Night Photos

By Marc Middleton | August 17, 2018

- Above is a clip from another WWE Network Hidden Gem addition for this week, featuring then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker from a 2003 WWE live event in Finland.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige turns 26 years old today.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Big Show, Ember Moon and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior appeared at the Brooklyn Cyclones game last night for Connor's Cure Night. Below are photos and videos from the night, including a clip of Show with Cyclones Assistant General Manager Gary Perone, who received the WWE Hero Award.







