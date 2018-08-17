Alexa Bliss On How Ronda Rousey Was Received Backstage After WWE Royal Rumble Debut

Alexa Bliss will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey this Sunday at SummerSlam. Since Rousey's official debut as a roster member at the Royal Rumble, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion has made incredible strides to fit the mold of a pro wrestler via intense training and proper tutelage.

At WrestleMania 34, Rousey teamed with Kurt Angle to successfully defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey was targeted by then-Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax, and Rousey competed against Jax at Money in the Bank for the title. However, Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, which eventually set up a match against Rousey at SummerSlam.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Bliss addressed how Rousey has adjusted to becoming a WWE superstar.

"You know, Ronda Rousey is coming to WWE at such a great time because we're a big family here, and we try to help everyone succeed," said Bliss. "She has passion for it, which is awesome, and she respects the business, which is awesome. Everyone has been helping her and walking her through everything. Because it's a very big challenge to come into this, go straight on the road and have your every move televised. I mean, her first match was at WrestleMania. Her second match was on Money in the Bank. They're all high-profile matches. She wants to learn. And at the end of the day, it takes two people to make a good match. It will be great to see how she is a year from now."

Following Rousey's Royal Rumble debut, a number of current and former WWE talent commented on her potentially overshadowing Asuka's win. Nia Jax stated that is was good that Rousey debuted, but she should not have done it immediately following the Women's Royal Rumble match. The Bella twins commented regarding Rousey's post-Royal Rumble interview, "Wonder what all the 30 other women candid thoughts were too?" Alundra Blayze and Dana Brooke also commented on the matter.

Despite this, Bliss had a different take on how the backstage reception was for Rousey.

"Everyone was very receptive. If anyone wasn't, it wasn't shown," said Bliss. "What we do is not easy. And if someone like Ronda Rousey wants to come and be a part of what we do, and that's her passion? That's awesome. We had the Mae Young Classic, we had the first women's Royal Rumble and we didn't have a woman like Ronda. Everyone wants to be inclusive in the Women's Evolution."

Since impressing many fans and fellow WWE Superstars, there were people who have changed their mind on her. While names such as Lana stated that she was always confident that Rousey would succeed, others such as Sasha Banks stated that she once was skeptical, but now is very supportive of her. Rousey will be competing in her fourth match at SummerSlam, but it will be her second match for the title.

Source: Bleacher Report