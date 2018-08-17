WWE And JBL Congratulate AJ Styles On Record, New Superstar Trademarks, Adam Cole Re-Watches Debut

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole re-watching his debut at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" last year.

- WWE recently filed for new trademarks on the following Superstar names: Mike Kanellis, Bobby Lashley, Sonya Deville, Sarah Logan and Mandy Rose.

- As seen below, WWE and JBL took to Twitter this week to congratulate WWE Champion AJ Styles on breaking the record of the longest reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history. Styles is currently #13 on the all-time list and is set to pass CM Punk for the 12th spot in just under 40 days.