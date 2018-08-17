Big Show Named SE Global Ambassador, Undisputed Era Takes Shots, Sasha Banks - Cathy Kelley Video

- Above is Cathy Kelley's live WWE Now video with Sasha Banks, filmed earlier today in New York City.

- WWE veteran Big Show has been announced as the newest Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics. Below is WWE's full announcement:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Aug. 17, 2018 – Special Olympics International announced today that Big Show, one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in history, will be named the newest Special Olympics Global Ambassador.

In his new role, Big Show will help Special Olympics in its efforts to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities and to advance a fully inclusive world.

"We are excited to welcome Big Show as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador," said Special Olympics International CEO Mary Davis. "His enthusiasm and his commitment to creating an inclusive world through sport will help fuel the spirit of our movement. Our athletes invite Big Show to join us and show the world that when we play unified, we live unified."

Big Show has supported Special Olympics since the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games in New Jersey, where he participated in the Opening Ceremony. In 2015, Big Show was appointed as the WWE Goodwill Ambassador for the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles and served as co-captain in the Special Olympics Unified Relay Across America. On the local level, he continues to support Special Olympics Florida.

"At every event, it is a joy to see Special Olympics athletes' enthusiasm, courage, determination and sportsmanship as they are an inspiration to me and to all the WWE Superstars," said Big Show. "They motivate us to work harder and above all, to have fun while doing so. To be able to work with individuals who inspire everyone by their dedication and perseverance is an amazing testament to the human spirit. They have big dreams and I am honored to, in a small way, help those dreams become a reality."

With a career spanning more than two decades, Big Show is one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history. The six-time world champion is the first Superstar to capture the WWE, WCW and ECW Championships.