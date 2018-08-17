WWE NXT Star Returns From Injury, Lars Sullivan Speculation, Shayna Baszler Trains & Takes Questions

- Above is video of WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler doing a rapid-fire Q&A while training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Baszler is set to defend against Kairi Sane at "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" tomorrow night.

- There's speculation on Lars Sullivan making his return to TV action at Takeover or the pre-Takeover NXT TV tapings. Lars returned to working live events in mid-July after being out of action for a month with an undisclosed injury. Lars has not worked a set of TV tapings since May 9 and his last TV match came on June 16, the loss to then-NXT Champion Aleister Black at the "Takeover: Chicago II" event.

- Oney Lorcan returned to the ring at last night's NXT live event in Lowell, Massachusetts. He teamed with Danny Burch for a loss to The War Raiders. It was announced on June 24 that Lorcan was out of action with a broken orbital bone, suffered in the loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era at the "Takeover: Chicago II" event. It was believed that Lorcan would be out of action for a longer period of time.

Below is video of Lorcan and Burch talking to WWE after the match. Lorcan talks about returning to his hometown area and says he and Burch are looking forward to winning the NXT Tag Team Titles in the near future.