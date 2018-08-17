Asuka Vs. Jeff Hardy SummerSlime Challenge, Kevin Owens Looking Forward To SummerSlam, The Revival

- WWE posted this video of Renee Young hosting a "SummerSlime" challenge between Asuka and Jeff Hardy to see who can create the messiest bowl of slime.

- Kevin Owens recently spoke with Delmarva Now and commented on how big events like WWE SummerSlam mean more to him than fans might realize.

"Someone like me who has been a fan of the WWE my whole life, to be a part of SummerSlam every year makes it even more special," Owens said as he prepares to face Braun Strowman with Braun's Money In the Bank briefcase on the line this Sunday. "I am definitely looking forward to it."

- Scott Dawson of The Revival tweeted the following on their SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show match with RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team: