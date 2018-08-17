Seth Rollins Talks Getting Upset With The Crowd At WWE Extreme Rules PPV Last Month

Seth Rollins has experienced many crowds in his career, but the Pittsburgh crowd at Extreme Rules left Rollins and Dolph Ziggler fighting an uphill battle. Rollins recently spoke to CBS' In This Corner about the Extreme Rules crowd and how it actually made him sad rather than angry when the fans would rather chant for a clock than enjoy the Iron Man Match in front of them.

"I think upset is the right way to put it," Rollins said when asked how the crowd during Extreme Rules made him feel. "People are like, 'did you get mad?' Naw dude, I just get sad because I love performing and I love having that synergy with the crowd and when they're, you know paying attention to something else, inexplicably really, it's frustrating from a performance perspective. Especially when you know you're in the main event of a pay-per-view for the Intercontinental Championship, it hasn't been done in twenty-odd years and it's the match that you know, most people in the building paid money to see, to begin with.

"So it still doesn't make sense to me. I don't get it. I can't imagine myself paying money to go to some sort of show or game or concert or something and you know and not paying attention to what's going on. Again, you know they did buy their tickets they're allowed to do whatever they wanna do with their time. So it's sort of a double-edged sword in that sense. They can do what they want, but yeah it definitely makes you question your own validity in that spot."

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were also in a position where the crowd tried to hijack the show at WrestleaMania 34 this year. No matter what the two did in the ring, the crowd seemed to be against what was happening. Rollins continued on how unfortunate it is when fans go into a situation with their minds set on how they are going to treat any particular match on the card.

"You just gotta go out there and do your job to a point," Rollins said. "At the end of the day the people are gonna do what they wanna do and you have to go out there and like I said, do your job. I think that you know, there's a section of the audience that already has something in mind. They already know what they wanna do when you bring up something like a Brock and Roman situation. They already have in mind how they feel going in and then it becomes very difficult to change their minds, you know during the course of a match.

"It just makes your job a little more difficult is all. I don't know the science, you know there is none, it's an art form, right? So I don't know how it works in 2018 all the way. It's such an interesting time that we're in with pro wrestling. So I'm anxious to see how it comes out on the other side. I can't imagine it will be like this forever. It's an interesting paradigm shift in how the audience uses the show, I think."

The Shield re-formed in 2017 for a short stint with a few obstacles in their way. After Dean Ambrose's injury, The Shield's second run came to a close as Reigns remained focused on winning the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Although the two are on the same side at this point, Rollins seemed open to facing Reigns once again down the line. Rollins wants to be a marquee match at WrestleMania and if it takes facing his Shield brother, then that will be an acceptable scenario for The Architect.

"I mean Roman and I have incredible chemistry whether it's as a team or whether we're working against each other in the ring," Rollins said. "I'm not opposed to it. Roman Reigns is on the marquee every year at WrestleMania and I would not be telling the truth if I didn't say that I wouldn't love to see my name up there next to his.

"You know my goal is to be in the main event of WrestleMania on the marquee as a guy who sells the tickets to the show. So if it's gotta be Roman Reigns on the other side of that then that's a fight I'm willing to take on."

Although The Shield's 2017 reunion was plagued with setbacks including Reigns coming down with the mumps and Ambrose's injury, Rollins still remembers that time in his WWE career fondly.

See Also Why Seth Rollins Doesn't Want To Face The Rock At WrestleMania

Kurt Angle filled in for Reigns at TLC marking his in-ring return to WWE and Triple H stood in The Big Dog's place while the roster toured Europe. Rollins was happy to have had the chance to reform The Shield because it provided the chance for "some really weird stuff" like Triple H and Angle donning Shield vests. He also seemed positive that at some point fans will see The Hounds Of Justice once again.

"The timing was right but obviously there was just so many issues that inhibited it being as great as it could have been," Rollins said. "Although it did allow us to do some really weird stuff, you know? Like seeing Kurt Angle and Triple H in Shield vests which is insane to me. To see that is funny and cool at the same time.

"But, yeah I mean obviously the Dean Ambrose injury, Roman had some health issues during the process as well. It became just too much to overcome and there's nothing you can really do about it. That's just the nature of the business -- the nature of life really -- so we made adjustments and moved on.

"The nice thing about The Shield is that it's always gonna be there, you know? So when the time is right I'm sure you haven't seen the last of Roman, Dean, and Seth as a unit. I'm sure at some point down the line we'll get back to that."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit In This Corner with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

