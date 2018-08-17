AJ Styles On JBL Congratulating Him (Video), Natalya On Jim Neidhart's Funeral, Fans On Takeover

- As noted, JBL took to Twitter today to congratulate WWE Champion AJ Styles on passing his record to become the longest reigning champion in SmackDown history. Above is a new SummerSlam Diary video with AJ reacting to the congratulatory tweet.

"JBL was the longest reigning SmackDown champion in the history of SmackDown, but now it's me," Styles said. "I've held the championship longer than anyone else on SmackDown and I take pride in that, that's a pretty cool thing to have accomplished. I appreciate JBL saying something."

Styles also talks about taking pride in the success he's found with WWE, and gives props to Samoa Joe ahead of their title match at SummerSlam on Sunday.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which match they're most looking forward to at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event. As of this writing, 55% voted for Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the Last Man Standing match while 22% voted for Ricochet vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, 9% voted for EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream, 8% for Kairi Sane vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and 6% for Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong.

- WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was laid to rest today. The former WWE Tag Team Champion passed away at the age of 63 after a fall at his home in Florida on Monday. Anvil's daughter Natalya tweeted the following photo of him with Hart Foundation partners Owen Hart, Brian Pillman and "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, all who have passed away as well.