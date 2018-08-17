Tenille Dashwood Reveals Why She Was Pulled From ROH Tour, MLW World Title Match, WOW Tapings, DEFY

- Above is the latest episode of MLW Fusion, which features John Hennigan defeating Teddy Hart to receive a title shot against new World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki on tonight's episode. Also on tonight's show, the Hart Foundation will make its debut against ACH and Rich Swann.

- Speaking of Low Ki, he will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Rey Fenix (cornered by Konnan) at MLW WAR GAMES on September 6th at Fort Lauderdale's War Memorial Auditorium. The super card will also feature a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Ticket are available now at MLWGo.com starting at just $10.

- WOW World Champion Santana Garrett and more than 25 inspiring WOW Superheroes will battle in back-to-back matches at 7:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 10 and Thursday, October 11, at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Comic Con – which draws crowds of close to 100,000 each year – has teamed up with WOW Owner Jeanie Buss and WOW Founder David McLane to present the October events. AXS TV will broadcast the event on their network, starting in early 2019. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com starting at $25, with detailed information found at WOWE.com.

"The marquee matchups at the Belasco Theater will include former WOW champion and fan favorite Jungle Grrrl, the Governor's Daughter, Abilene Maverick, The All Natural, Khloe Hurtz who promises to have her Ring Rats fashionably attired for her ring entrance, The Temptress and making her return to WOW from the graveyard, Holidead," WOW founder and matchmaker (and creator of the original GLOW) David McLane says. "It doesn't stop there; fans will be captivated with The Beast, an athletic specimen not seen in wrestling before, plus in the WOW ring for the first time, the Mexican Warrior, Azteca and 19-year-old California sensation, Faithy J., who not only battles but also raps with the best of them."

- Tickets go on sale for DEFY Wrestling's next event, DEFY Seattle Wrestling Club, on Saturday, September 8th from the historic Washington Hall. The show will feature the finals of the DEFY 8XGP Tag Team Championship as well as the return of ECW Legend, Tommy Dreamer. Chelsea Green, Jeff Cobb , Matt Cross and Brody King are some of the other names scheduled to appear, with more stars to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale DefyWrestling.com.

- Tenille Dashwood was pulled from this weekend's ROH Honor Re-United Tour. ROH announced that Kay Lee Ray would be replacing Dashwood, who was dealing with a non-serious medical issue. Dashwood issued the statement below saying that she pulled out of the shows because she is suffering from a skin condition called Psoriasis and she had a flare up: