Chris Jericho Reveals That He Pitched A WWE Vs. NJPW Inter-Promotional Match

Chris Jericho is always thinking of new ways to surprise the professional wrestling world whether it's appearing when he's least expected or diving in head first with an exciting new project. Y2J recently revealed on Talk Is Jericho that he had for a match between WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam.

Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito at Dominion 6.9 on June 9th to become IWGP Intercontinental Champion, but he revealed that he had an idea that would see him facing WWE's Intercontinental Champion in an inter-promotional champion vs champion match-up. Jericho said he pitched a match with Seth Rollins, although he was drinking on the show with guest Jack Slade and most likely meant Dolph Ziggler.

"I placed a call to a certain head of a certain wrestling company, let's just leave it at that," Jericho revealed. "I said I've got something for you. It's boffo box office. I said what do you think about first-time Intercontinental Champion vs Intercontinental Champion Jericho vs. [Seth] Rollins?"

Y2J said he wanted to be at the Raw before SummerSlam and attack Rollins to set up the match. Everything could have been set up travel-wise as well, which would have seen Jericho surprising the WWE fans.

See Also Chris Jericho Posts Cryptic Tweet About Free Agent Status

Jericho said the idea for the match he pitched would end with someone running down during the match to cause a disqualification, but the head of a certain wrestling company he spoke to didn't agree to the idea. Jericho did say that it got a decent response, but he didn't hear anything back about the idea.

Before WrestleMania 34, Shane McMahon was stricken with diverticulitis and he required a hernia surgery as well. Jericho said he was initially supposed to be McMahon's back-up for his WrestleMania match, but they didn't need him.

"I was supposed to be Shane McMahon's replacement," Jericho said. "It was supposed to be Chris Jericho and Danie Bryan vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, it didn't work."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Talk Is Jericho with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription