Shawn Michaels Says WWE NXT Takeover Is Must-See, Full Samoa Joe WWE Chronicle Episode, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | August 17, 2018

- Above is the full WWE Chronicle episode on Samoa Joe, which premiered on the WWE Network today. The 45-minute documentary follows Joe's journey from missing his second consecutive WrestleMania to competing for the WWE Title against AJ Styles at SummerSlam this Sunday.

- WWE stock was up 0.61% today, closing at $79.49 per share. Today's high was $79.79 and the low was $78.20.

Shawn Michaels On What Deters Him From A Comeback Match
- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter today and hyped up Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event from the Barclays Center. Michaels, who works at the WWE Performance Center with the NXT Superstars, wrote the following:


