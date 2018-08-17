Jason Jordan Preparing For New WWE Role?, Titus O'Neil Gifts Takeover Ticket Money, Alexa Bliss

- Above is another SummerSlam Diary video with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, featuring Rousey with Sam Roberts at Caroline's On Broadway for the special 200th episode of his wresting podcast last night.

- It looks like Jason Jordan could be interested in a potential career as a WWE producer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jordan has been shadowing WWE producers as of late as a way to "learn the ropes" since he's had issues following neck surgery. As noted, the situation surrounding Jordan's neck is worse than expected and there's no word yet on when he will be back in the ring. He underwent neck surgery on February 5 and was cleared several weeks back, tentatively scheduled to return to the ring in July but plans have changed and he's not expected back any time soon at last word.

We noted earlier this week how there's talk of Matt Hardy possibly moving into a producer's role as well. Hardy is currently out of action with injuries and his in-ring future is up in the air.

- Titus O'Neil's long list of awesome deeds continued at the Titus Worldwide SummerSlam signing from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn today. Titus gifted $100 to a fan who said they weren't sure if they would be attending Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event due to financial reasons. The gift was covered by WWE's website, among others. Titus tweeted the following on the gift, which includes a screenshot of a post made by the fan who is now going to Takeover: