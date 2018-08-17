WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey Graffiti Mural Time-Lapse Video, WWE Stars Ring The Closing Bell (Video), Dean Ambrose

By Marc Middleton | August 17, 2018

- WWE posted this time-lapse video of artist BK FOXX doing a Ronda Rousey graffiti mural in New York City's Lower East Side.

Alexa Bliss On How Ronda Rousey Was Received Backstage After WWE Royal Rumble Debut
- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Dean Ambrose being in Seth Rollins' corner gives him an edge over WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler on Sunday at SummerSlam. As of this writing, 85% voted yes.

- WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and Bobby Lashley were at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the Closing Bell today. Below are photos and videos from the appearance:



