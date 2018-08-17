AJ Styles Previews SummerSlam Ring Gear (Video), Dean Ambrose Added To Tour, Triple H Hypes Match

- Above is the latest SummerSlam Diary video for WWE Champion AJ Styles, featuring a sneak peek at his special ring gear for Sunday's big match against Samoa Joe in Brooklyn.

- Dean Ambrose has been added to the WWE live event on August 29 in London, England, the live event on August 31 in Osaka, Japan and the live event on September 1 in Shanghai, China. Ambrose will be teaming with Seth Rollins to face Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. Previous line-ups for these shows had Rollins vs. Ziggler in singles action with McIntyre in Ziggler's corner.

- Triple H tweeted the following today to hype the Last Man Standing match between Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at tomorrow's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event from the Barclays Center: