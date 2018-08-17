New 'All In' Talent Is Added To Battle Royale, Kenny Omega Video Game Crossover, Matt Taven

- Above, Matt Taven cuts a promo from Mexico City about how his greatness isn't seen by the fans, or as he calls them, "mindless sheep."

- Earlier today it was announced Jimmy Jacobs will be involved in The Over Budget Battle Hour at All In: Zero Hour. 8 of the 15 entrants have now been announced for the match: Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, and Jacobs.

- Kenny Omega announced he's now involved with the esport group, Team Razer. On Twitter, Omega wrote, "Proud to be a member of the team. Better believe we're gonna do a ton of cool stuff in the future. Can't wait to show everyone!"

The crossover you never knew you wanted… until now. Introducing Razer x @KennyOmegamanx. pic.twitter.com/1Eph4bCC8U — Team R?Z?R (@TeamRazer) August 17, 2018