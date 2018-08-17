Behind-The-Scenes Renee Young Video, Post-RAW Special On The Flairs, Samoa Joe Vs. AJ Styles Promo

- Above is behind-the-scenes video from this week's WWE RAW as Renee Young became the first woman to call all three hours of RAW. Renee filled in for Jonathan Coachman and called the show with Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

- A new episode of WWE Photo Shoot will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air, focusing on Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode:

"The Nature Boy and The Queen discuss Ric Flair's iconic career, legendary opponents, and memorable moments they have shared together in WWE!"

- Below is a new promo for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view: