SummerSlam 2019 Location Revealed?, The Bellas Surprise Alexa Bliss (Video), EC3 Vs. Velveteen Dream

- Above is a new SummerSlam Diary video for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who will defend against Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday. This diary entry features The Bella Twins surprising Bliss with a good luck message for Sunday.

- WWE is expected to confirm the details for the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view soon. There has been speculation on the big event in August 2019 being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles but it looks like that is incorrect. F4Wonline.com reports that WWE is saying they have not announced the SummerSlam 2019 location yet, but that it would not be Los Angeles.

WWE's comments to Dave Meltzer of F4W came after Sasha Banks fueled the SummerSlam to Los Angeles rumors today in her WWE Now interview with Cathy Kelley, stating that this is the last year SummerSlam will be held in Brooklyn before going to LA. SummerSlam has been held in Brooklyn since 2015. The 2014 event was held in LA.

See Also EC3 On The Reason WWE Probably Released Him In 2013

- Below is a new promo for EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event from the Barclays Center: