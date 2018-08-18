Jim Ross On If Impact Should Sign Big Cass & Enzo Amore, Being Recruited For All In, MYC 2

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross weighed in on a number of pro wrestling topics. Among many other things, 'The Voice Of The Attitude Era' talked about being recruited for All In, not being recruited for this year's Mae Young Classic, and former WWE Superstar Big Cass hitting the indies.

Apparently, Ross was recruited for All In now that the event will be broadcast, but that the show falls on the same day as the opening day of 'Good Ol' J.R.''s beloved Sooners' football season.

"I'm going to go to OU football that day." Ross said, "it's the season opener. I've got my priorities. I passed up a good booking from Connie. Connie tried to recruit me. I would love to be there, but I've got my priorities, folks, and mine is OU football during the football season."

While Ross is "excited" to see the Mae Young Classic this year, Ross noted that his commentary work on the inaugural MYC was not up to his high standard. Also, Ross mentioned that commentary was recorded twice for every match in last year's Classic.

"I'm excited about the Mae Young Classic this year." Ross continued, "I enjoyed broadcasting it last year with fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, Amy Dumas. A lot of fun there. I was never crazy about my work on there. We did all those matches twice as a matter of fact. And maybe it was just me. I didn't get into a good rhythm. And I didn't get asked back. That's the bottom line of that deal! But, as [Jerry] 'The King' [Lawler] would say, ladies and gentlemen, 'one can't grieve forever.' But I am excited about this because I'm a big fan of women's athletics. I'm an OU women's basketball season ticket holder. I went to the women's college world series in Oklahoma City [Oklahoma]. I love all that stuff. And I want to see these women finally get their break and get the shackles off of them where they have a chance to be stars and earn money like the men. It's as simple as that."

Also during the podcast, Ross made mention of Big Cass's indie debut in October 2018. J.R. went on to suggest that Impact Wrestling reunite Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

"I see where Big Cass has announced his first post-WWE appearance." Ross explained, "he's going to be appearing at Big Time Wrestling's upcoming event on Friday, September 21st [2018] at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina. I have been there. Cass is being advertised as Big Cazz, C-A-Z-Z. That's about as close as you can get. They're both consonance and you've got to wonder if Impact Wrestling has got their eye on this guy. Under the right circumstance, getting all the stars aligned, I still believe Big Cazz has great potential. Now, I understand too, I've said it before on the air, potential [does not] buy the groceries. Somewhere along the way, you've got to get to that level where they can't do without you. So that's the road he's on now. He's going back. So you look at somebody making an impact, what about Impact Wrestling having Enzo Amore, under whatever name, and Big Cazz, on their show? Worse things could happen, right? So, and by the way, Bound For Glory is going to be in New York City, Queens' Melrose Ballroom in October, so who knows who you might see there? We wish them all the best of luck."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc.

Source: The Jim Ross Report