Tonight, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn will go down with yet another solid lineup for wrestling fans. Among the five announced matches, which are you most interested in watching?

Below is the full card:

NXT CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST MAN STANDING MATCH)

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane

NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) (c) vs. Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven)

NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet

Velveteen Dream vs. EC3

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

