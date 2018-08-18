Tonight, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn will go down with yet another solid lineup for wrestling fans. Among the five announced matches, which are you most interested in watching?
Below is the full card:
NXT CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST MAN STANDING MATCH)
Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane
NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) (c) vs. Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven)
NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet
Velveteen Dream vs. EC3
