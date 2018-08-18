Dolph Ziggler Gives Update On WWE Contract

Back in February it was reported by Sports Illustrated that WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler had signed a new two-year contract with WWE that was worth a $1.5 million downside guarantee per year.

Last night at a WWE Be A Star Rally at the Kipps Bay Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx, PWInsider caught up with Dolph Ziggler to see where his contract status was at, as it was initially expected to end in the summer. According to Ziggler, he still hasn't re-signed with WWE.

"I feel like you'll have to see Sunday or Monday, but I've also heard that [my deal was coming up,"] Ziggler said. "I've also heard about several different contracts that I signed, but I didn't sign."

Giving such a specific time to watch for more information, Ziggler was asked a follow up question on if he was providing a "no comment" answer.

"So…I'm giving you a comment," Ziggler responded. "I've been doing some great work and looking forward to doing what I do and Sunday or Monday, we'll see what direction we're heading in afterwards."

Ziggler initially signed with WWE's developmental Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2004 and became a member of The Spirit Squad, debuting on Raw in January of 2006. This Sunday at SummerSlam, Ziggler will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins.