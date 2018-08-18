Sasha Banks Looks Back At Signing With WWE, Eva Marie On Her Time In WWE, Tyler Bate Entrance Theme

- Above is Tyler Bate's official entrance theme "Inaugural." Bate will be teaming up with Trent Seven to face Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Tag Team Championship at tonight's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

- Former WWE Star, Eva Marie, recently spoke with WWD about building up her fashion line, NEM Fashion. Marie noted that being involved with WWE helped build a fanbase that gave her business the kick start it needed to be a success.

"I think always in the back of my head I just have a business mind," Marie said. "That's what I went to school for, so even starting in WWE it was always 'OK, how are we going to leverage this and get into a business,' because being in WWE was amazing in the sense of building a fan base and being on Total Divas. Without that, this wouldn't exist. But from day one I've always had that business mind-set of wanting to grow an empire and that's hopefully what we're doing here."

- Sasha Banks tweeted out the original announcement (from six years ago) that she would be leaving Chaotic Wrestling because she had signed a development deal with WWE. The 4-time Raw Women's Champion commented, "Thank you god."