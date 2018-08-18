Conor McGregor Tickets Sold Out, Former UFC Champ On Brock Lesnar, Wanderlei Silva Training

- Wanderlei Silva is a legend in the sport of MMA, dating back to his battles in Japan with Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. Now, years later, the two will meet once more at Bellator 206 next month.

Silva, who turned 42 years old earlier this year, ended a four-year exodus from the sport in 2017 when he dropped a decision to Chael Sonnen. The last win for "The Axe Murderer" came in 2013, as he also lost to Jackson in 2008 after scoring wins in 2004 and 2003 against him.

Check out highlights of a recent training session involving Silva in the video above courtesy MMA Fighting.

- Luke Rockhold, a former UFC middleweight champion, has been rumored for a second date with Chris Weidman later this year. While that remains unofficial yet, Rockhold did fire off some interesting comments regarding Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones during a recent interview with MMAjunkie.

"This sport is starting to get a little jokey," Rockhold said. "I'm just sick of watching Brock, watching Jon; when you get down to real business, these guys should be suspended for a long time. People are learning how to cheat the system."

Lesnar is rumored for a date with Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title in early 2019 after he serves a suspension and is cleared by USADA. Jones, a former light heavyweight champion, is also currently sidelined for failing a drug test.

"I like fighting clean," Rockhold added. "I've always fought clean, and I want to fight clean people. I want to fight fair. I want a fair playing field."

- Tickets for the much-anticipated showdown between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October went on sale this past week. And it sounds like they didn't last long.