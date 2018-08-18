WrestlingInc.com

Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Event, Live Coverage Reminder

By Marc Middleton | August 18, 2018

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm EST for live WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" coverage beginning with the pre-show. Stick with us throughout the day for updates on the show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Title Match
Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Title Match
Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream

