Shinsuke Nakamura On If NJPW Has Contacted Him About Return, Future With WWE

Last month it was noted that WWE Champion AJ Styles, U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson are all set to have their contracts expire in early 2019, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said that they all had signed three-year deals with WWE in 2016, and Styles and Nakamura's deals expire in January.

Meltzer also noted that New Japan Pro Wrestling has "absolute interest" in bringing Nakamura back to the company. With NJPW's expansion, Nakamura's name value has increased dramatically since his WWE debut.

Yesterday, Sky Sports caught up with Nakamura in Brooklyn, New York to ask him about his future with WWE and if his trip to the U.S. was just a small project.

"Who said that?" Nakamura laughed. "Moving to the U.S. is a big decision for my family. It's a long-term thing. Rumors say, 'Shinsuke Nakamura's contract expires [and] New Japan— ,' okay. New Japan didn't make contact with me."

Nakamura was asked if that's the case, is he looking to spend a few more years with WWE?

"Probably, but depends on [money]," Nakamura laughed as he did a "money" hand signal.

Nakamura will be defending his US Title against Jeff Hardy this Sunday at SummerSlam. You can see his full comments in the video below.

