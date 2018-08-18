Bobby Lashley Teases WWE SummerSlam Role, Talks WWE Travel, Being A Role Model To Kids

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Fox News to promote WWE SummerSlam. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

How much travel is involved with being a WWE Superstar?

Traveling is a part of the business. I think it's really the hardest part of the business because the wrestling part is the easy part -- something I love and enjoy doing. The travel is I usually leave home between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday morning. We do a live show on Friday and a live show on Saturday, then our live TV show on Monday and I come home on Tuesday. With the live events, of course, being wrestling we have to space them out far enough that the same crowds not coming to both shows. We want to hit different audiences. So the shows are about three hours apart. You do the first show on Friday; the next day you have a three hour drive to the next show and so on and so forth.

What can the fans expect from WWE's second-biggest show of the year, Summer Slam?

The biggest thing they can expect is: expect the unexpected. I think with Summer Slam there's a lot of matches that people are sitting at home gambling saying, 'Oh this guy's going to win, this guy's going to win, or this is going to happen, or this person's here.' Or 'What is this guy going to do?' There's a lot of speculations to what's going to happen, and I think that's the whole thrill of it… There's a lot of different things… Then there's me, what am I doing? Bobby just came back. He's not just going to come back to sit and eat catering. So what's Bobby going to do? He is just going to interrupt Elias again? Is he going to see what's up with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns? Or is he just going to wreak havoc on the whole dog gone locker room? We don't know. And I think that's the biggest thing you can expect from Summer Slam… the friggin' unexpected.

See Also Bobby Lashley Talks Conversation With Triple H Before He Signed With WWE

How does it feel to be a role model to millions of kids around the world?

You know a lot of times professional athletes say 'I'm not a role model; I'm an athlete.' I don't mind being a role model because I know what I've done in order to make it to where I am right now. It's a lot of hard work; it's a tremendous amount of hard work. But in order to be make it to a certain level everybody knows it's going to take time. And it's going to take hard work. So when kids come over to me and ask 'What did it take to get to where you are?' Sit down let's talk about it. It's the 5 a.m. workouts; it's doing what normal people don't do. Everybody else has the same 24 hours, but I'm going to make the most of my 24 hours. And that's the only way I made it to where I am right now because nothing was given to me. I had to scrape, claw, beat people up, fight people on a daily basis to make it where I am right now. And I'm continuing to do that. I have to fight off all the haters especially now that social media is so prevalent. I got to fight of haters on a regular basis…

Source: Fox News