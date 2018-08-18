Possible SummerSlam 2019 Location, Kairi Sane Vs. Shayna Baszler Tale Of The Tape, SummerSlam Top 10

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring "OMG!" moments from past SummerSlam events.

- Word going around WWE is that the 2019 SummerSlam event will take place in Toronto, according to PWInsider. This has not been confirmed by WWE. As noted, Sasha Banks noted in a WWE Now interview that SummerSlam is headed to Los Angeles next year, which has been the rumor for months. WWE stated to F4Wonline.com that Los Angeles is not the location. Details on SummerSlam 2019 should be confirmed in the near future.

- Below is a video promo and a Tale of the Tape graphic for tonight's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" match between Kairi Sane and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler: