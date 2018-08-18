AJ Styles And Alexa Bliss Meet Fans (Videos), Jake Roberts In Action, SummerSlam Triple Threat Promo

- Above and below are new SummerSlam Diary videos with WWE Champion AJ Styles and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss meeting fans at their SummerSlam VIP signings at the Barclays Center.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts is scheduled to return to the ring on Tuesday for the Canadian Wrestling's Elite promotion at their Rumble On The River event in Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation. Jake will be teaming with CWE Champion Danny Duggan and Canadian National Strongman Champion Tyler Colton to face CWE Grand Slam Champion Anderson Tyson Moore and CWE Tag Team Champions AJ Sanchez & Kevin O'Doyle.

- Below is a promo for Sunday's SummerSlam Triple Threat with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella: