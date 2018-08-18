ROH Episode 360 Recap: Cody & Nick Aldis Seperated By The Young Bucks, Adam Page & Marty Scurll



Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Bouncers (beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) and ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrances.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

Mark and Milonas lock up. Milonas pushes Mark to the mat. Mark strikes Milonas. Mark & Jay eventually stomp on Milonas in the corner. Mark & Jay move out of the way as Bruiser runs towards the corner. Bruiser inadvertently drives his hip into Milonas. Jay hits a Death Valley Driver on Bruiser. Mark hits a blockbuster off the apron to the outside on Milonas.Jay hits a neck-breaker on Bruiser. Mark hits his Froggy-bow finisher on Bruiser. Mark pins Bruiser for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Jay Briscoes says they are the baddest tag team on the planet. Jay talks about about how they are 9 time tag champions and how So Cal Uncensored won't take their titles. So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) make their entrance. Sky talks about the odds being in their favor and SCU not needing offs. Sky says he will hang back. Daniels and Kazarian rush the ring and exchange strikes with Mark and Jay. Security separates the teams heading into a commercial break.

Karen Q, Madison Rayne, Kelly Klein and Tenille Dashwood make their entrances. The winner will receive a shot at the ROH Women Of Honor Championship in the future.

Karen Q vs. Madison Rayne vs. Kelly Klein vs. Tenille Dashwood

Karen rolls out of the ring. Klein attacks Rayne and Dashwood from behind. Dashwood eventually hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Klein. Dashwood pins Klein for a two count. Dashwood hits a Spotlight Kick on Klein. Karen sends Dashwood out of the ring. Karen pins Klein for a two count. Rayne kicks Karen. Rayne hits the Rayne Check on Karen. Rayne pins Karen for the win.

Winner: Madison Rayne

ROH Women Of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai comes to the entrance way as Rayne celebrates.

Cody & Brandi Rhodes make their entrance for an in-ring promo. Cody talks about his last two title matches not being one-on-one. Cody teases bringing Burnard The Business Bear out. NWA Champion Nick Aldis comes to the ring. Aldis questions what Cody has to offer him to face off at All In since he isn't the ROH Champion. Cody offers the "ring" of honor. Aldis puts the ring on his finger and exits the ring. Cody says that what he is really offering is a chance to perform on the big stage for a change. Aldis comes back into the ring. Aldis wants Cody to kiss the ring. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Adam Page & Marty Scurll come to the ring and separate Cody & Aldis.

Cheeseburger & Josh Woods make their entrances. Flip Gordon begins to make his entrance. Bully Ray attacks Gordon from behind during his entrance. Ray sends Gordon into the ring post. Woods and Cheeseburger chase Ray off heading into a commercial break. Gordon is helped out by medical staff. Bully Ray, Punishment Martinez & Shane Taylor are in the ring. Ray question what they are going to do now. Ray says that this is a six-man tag and they don't have a partner so they better throw the match out. Cheeseburger accepts the match as a three-on-two handicap match.

Bully Ray, Punishment Martinez & Shane Taylor vs. Colt Cabana, Cheeseburger & Josh Woods

Woods & Martinez lock up. Martinez backs Woods into the corner. Woods pushes Martinez. Woods strikes Martinez several times. Cheeseburger eventually hits a Tornado DDT on Taylor. Colt Cabana runs down to the ring from the announce table to even the odds. Cabana gets up on the apron. Cheeseburger tags Cabana in. Cabana chops Taylor. Cabana elbows Martinez. Woods clotheslines Martinez out of the ring. Cabana hits a springboard moonsault from the second rope on Taylor. Cabana spears Ray. Cabana strikes Ray several times. Cheeseburger tags in. Cheeseburger hits a double stomp on Ray from off the top rope. Cabana hits a cross-body to the outside on Ray. Taylor hits a Michinoku Driver on Cheeseburger. Taylor pins Cheeseburger for the win.

Winners: Bully Ray, Shane Taylor & Punishment Martinez

Ray, Taylor & Martinez attack their opponents after the match. Ray strikes Cabana with his chain several times. Flip Gordon runs out with a chair. Gordon strikes Martinez with the chair in the entrance way. Gordon comes into the ring and strikes Taylor with the chair. Gordon and Ray have a brief standoff before Ray makes his exit as the show comes to a close.