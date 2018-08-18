Vince McMahon Almost Appeared At SummerSlam Signing, Nia Jax & Paige Surprise Fans, Braun Strowman

- Above is Braun Strowman's SummerSlam Week WWE Now interview with Cathy Kelley, filmed at MCU Park in Brooklyn. Braun will put his Money In the Bank briefcase on the line against Kevin Owens at SummerSlam tomorrow.

- Stephanie McMahon had trouble making it back to Brooklyn from Jim Neidhart's funeral yesterday due to bad weather in the New York City area. There was a chance she wouldn't be able to make it back to New York City for her Barclays Center signing with Triple H but she did. PWInsider notes that it was announced at one point that Vince McMahon would replace Stephanie at the Barclays Center signing if she was unable to make it back. On a related note, Natalya and Tyson Kidd are both in New York City for SummerSlam Week now.

- Nia Jax and Paige surprised Total Divas fans in New York City on Thursday, in what looks like it could be a scene out of WWE Swerved. WWE tweeted these photos from the appearance: