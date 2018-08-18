Paul Heyman On Who Had A Better World Championship Reign Between Brock Lesnar And CM Punk

Paul Heyman was a guest on WFAN's Benigno & Roberts Show to promote Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Heyman said that Lesnar does not frequently defend the Universal Champion because he is a "calculated businessman", and having to title defended all the time "is a ridiculous argument" because competing in the ring all the time increases the chance of injury.

"In this business, I've learned to never assume that someone is not coming back, but if anybody is not coming back, he's the exception that defies the rule," Heyman said.

Heyman stated that Lesnar has a better overall world championship reign than CM Punk, because the stock has grown exponentially since Lesnar has been champion.

"What was the stock when CM Punk was champion? What's the stock now? I have news for everybody: I know this will come as a shock... this is something fans hate to hear. Ready? It's a business," said Heyman. "It's a business. So, the stock, when CM Punk was champion, was, what 19, 20, 21? The stock is now 80! 80 dollars per share! Who was the main event at WrestleMania? Who was the main event at SummerSlam? Who's the most featured performer? Who's on all the billboards? Who's on all the posters? Brock Lesnar."

Heyman added that he does not text CM Punk at all at this time. Regarding why he never comes out with Lesnar in UFC, he stated that "there's nothing that he can really offer him," because he was specifically brought in to manage Lesnar in WWE as a mouthpiece.

