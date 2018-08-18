JTG Reveals What What Triple H Told Him During His First WWE Release, Talks Nixed Tag Team Title Run

Cryme Tyme was working with Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch at house shows during the time of their first WWE release on September 2nd, 2007. The teams were feuding on television while Cade and Murdoch tried their best to keep the WWE Tag Team Championships away from JTG and Shad Gaspard, but their September 1st match at Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana would be their last.

JTG spoke about Cryme Tyme's first WWE release on Why It Ended as he explained it was caused after Cade and Murdoch ribbed them during a match by prematurely leaving afterward without letting Cryme Tyme get their heat back. Gaspard made a decision at that time to leave the crowd happy by hitting their Samoan drop jumping neckbreaker finisher on an unsuspecting WWE official followed by an impromptu auction.

"We got released because of a rib gone wrong," JTG said. "[Cade and Murdoch] pulled a rib on us in the middle of a match at a live event and we were left in the ring and Shad wanted to leave the crowd up. We were supposed to go over, so it felt awkward. So before going back, Shad decided to hit the finish on the ref. When I rolled back in the ring, Shad had the ref on his shoulders so I'm thinking it's cool. I hit the ropes, hit our finish, got the crowd back up. Shad wanted to sell the referee's belt to the crowd, he wanted to auction it off -- okay that's a little bit extra but that's our gimmick though so I guess that's cool.

"Then we get backstage and Barry Windham who was our agent at the time, you know, 'I need to talk to you Shad," and I'm going along because we're a team. He's like, 'I don't need to talk to you, I need to talk to your partner.' So I'm like, 'oh that can't be good.' Shad gets his gear pulled off then John Cena rips us a new one and then the next day that's when we got called into a room by John Laurinaitis and you know, he didn't wanna do it, but he let us go.

"It was definitely unexpected. I thought we were just gonna get a big-ass fine. Because we got fined before. So I'm thinking, 'ah how much is this gonna be?'"

JTG said the team was fined while in OVW for missing a show due to miscommunication because they were getting their hair braided. During their meeting with Laurinaitis, Gaspard tried to explain that the decision to give the referee an unplanned bump was his alone, but both members of Cryme Tyme were still released.

Although Cryme Time was handed their walking papers, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H wanted to make sure JTG and Gaspard knew it wasn't goodbye forever.

"On the way out, we're leaving you know, Stephanie and Hunter were standing by the door," JTG said. "I don't know if it was a coincidence or they were there to tell us, 'hey keep your head up and keep your nose clean, the door's always open.' They kind of gave us that look and were like, 'the door's always open,' I'm like, 'I don't know what the hell you're trying to tell me but I just got fired.'

"They pretty much told us we were coming back and this was like a punishment. They had to set an example for the rest of the locker room."

Cryme Tyme was on the main roster for almost one full year during their first run and it ended quickly after a mistake in the ring. Before their release from Vince McMahon and Company, JTG said there were plans to put the Tag Team Titles on them and there were two ideal locations in mind for it to take place.

"I definitely thought we were going to get a Tag Team Championship run," JTG said. "I don't know, there were so many times I heard we were supposed to win it and something happened, you know somebody said the wrong thing or did the wrong thing and they changed their minds."

JTG said Cryme Tyme were supposed to win the titles from Cade and Murdoch "in Africa or the pay-per-view." He said Cade and Murdoch were upset that they were going to lose to them, but those plans obviously never materialized.

Instead, Paul London and Brian Kendrick defeated Cade and Murdoch in Capetown South Africa for the WWE Tag Team Titles on September 5th, 2007.

