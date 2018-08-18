WWE Stars Banned From Ringside During SummerSlam Kickoff Match, Nia Jax Status Update, Seth Rollins

- Above is more video of Seth Rollins in Shanghai, China for his recent WWE promotional tour.
- We've noted there's been speculation on Nia Jax being out of action with injuries as of late. She last wrestled at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in mid-July and indicated on Instagram that she was rehabbing or doing physical therapy. Jax spoke with PWInsider at a WWE Community event in New York City on Friday and denied she has been dealing with injuries. She did say she has been doing physical therapy as of late.
- As seen below, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has banned Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick from ringside during Sunday's SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show match between Drew Gulak and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. The ruling comes after Cedric was attacked on Tuesday's 205 Live.
PLEASE RT— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 18, 2018
Update regarding @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship Match on the KICKOFF show TOMORROW NIGHT at #Summerslam#WWE #205Live #Cruiserweight pic.twitter.com/IaJOnQO0RG