Alexa Bliss Says Ronda Rousey Match Could Headline SummerSlam, Talks Main Roster Run & Trish Stratus

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with The Mirror to promote Sunday's WWE SummerSlam match against Ronda Rousey. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Her match with Rousey having potential to headline SummerSlam:

"You have the five-time WWE Champion going up against a UFC Hall of Famer. Why not let it be the main event? I do I believe that with the women's evolution going the way it is, then why not? But if not, then it is still great that I get to have a match with Ronda, who is making her SummerSlam debut."

Her two years on the main roster and wanting to headline WrestleMania:

"It has been an amazing two years at the WWE and I am very fortunate with the opportunities that I have been given. I am looking forward to seeing women evolve and now I am ready to keep our division going. But for me, the ultimate goal is to main event WrestleMania. That is the big one and is on all of the women's bucket lists. It really is and would be the epitome of what this evolution is. I am also just happy to help continuing to elevate the women's evolution."

Which WWE Hall of Famer she would want to face at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view in October:

"Trish Stratus, because I watched her when I was growing up and was one person I would love to get in the ring with. I always watched her and think it would be fun to be in the ring with her."

Source: The Mirror