Rumors On Surprise Appearances At WWE NXT Takeover, Opening Video Released, The Undisputed Era

- As seen above, the opening video for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event has been released.

- There is speculation on American Ninja Warrior star Kacy Catanzaro appearing at Takeover tonight as she was being brought to Brooklyn, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Catanzaro debuted at NXT live events back in April and has impressed people in the company. She also worked the Mae Young Classic tapings earlier this month. As we've noted, there are also rumors on Matt Riddle making his first appearance for the company at Takeover tonight. It should be noted that these appearances have not been confirmed.

- Below is Cathy Kelley's live WWE Now interview with The Undisputed Era. Tonight's Takeover event at the Barclays Center willl feature Ricochet vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong.