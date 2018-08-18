The Miz On If He Plans On Transitioning From WWE To Acting

The Miz is coming off a notable 2018 with 76 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion and one fantastic promo after another. He was drafted to the SmackDown Brand where an even more valuable storyline with Daniel Bryan was made possible following Bryan's medical clearance. The two are set to battle at SummerSlam, but The Miz's story in WWE is far from over.

The A-Lister signed a four-year deal with WWE in February 2017, but the future could have several exciting opportunities for The Miz. Being a WWE Superstar has afforded him with several acting jobs and his on-screen character uses his actual IMDB credits as a source to get arrogant heat.

"I've been doing it for the past seven years," The Miz said of his acting during a roundtable interview with the European market. "Not only in WWE but also doing The Marine franchise, Santa's Little Helper, Christmas Bounty... fantastic flicks."

See Also The Miz Talks Nobody Liking Him At First

The Miz is appearing in his own reality television show Miz & Mrs. along with other films and he is also known to host a season of MTV's The Challenge from time to time. The idea of transitioning out of WWE into acting full-time isn't anything The Miz is thinking about doing immediately, but he has seen enough since his 2006 WWE debut to realize that you never know where life can lead in the professional wrestling business.

"You know you can never say never," The Miz continued. "Because you never know what's gonna happen. You can't do WWE forever, like your body will just not hold up.

"So where does the future hold for me? I don't know. I'm going to do WWE until it stops being fun. Right now, it is the most fun I've ever had in my entire career. Because I am at an elite level where I know what I need to do and where I need to be."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit RauteMusik with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription