Carmella On If She Thinks WWE Will Introduce Women's Tag Titles, Her 'Diva' Comment

Carmella is walking into SummerSlam as SmackDown Women's Champion, but she will need to defeat Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to keep her title. With so much competition on the roster, the issue of Carmella being a "Diva" was recently inserted into the storyline which is something the Champ didn't take as an insult at all.

The Princess Of Staten Island recently sat down for a roundtable interview with the European market and addressed the issue of being a Diva in WWE's modern-day climate.

"That's not what I'm saying at all when I say I'm proud to be a diva," Carmella said when asked if she wanted to see a return of Bra And Panties matches in WWE.

"It's more that these women paved the way for us. If it wasn't for the Divas, we wouldn't be where we're at right now. You know, Charlotte said that I'm a Divas living in a Women's era, but she was a Divas Champion, so she comes from it as well. There's nothing wrong with being a Divas. If it's because I take care of myself and look good then I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I think you can look good and still be a champion and still fight and still be the best at what I do."

Flair was the final WWE Divas' Champion as she held the title through the transition into the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32. Carmella continued giving her definition of a Diva and why she doesn't mind owning the moniker.

"There are obviously a lot of negative connotations that go along with being a Diva," Carmella admitted. "But to me, being a Diva is someone who takes care of herself, that looks fabulous, is always on point with her fashion, and doesn't care what anybody thinks."

See Also WWE Personality Wants To Manage Carmella

WWE has accomplished a lot in the past few years as the Give Divas A Chance and Women's Revolution shifted a lot of focus onto the women's roster. The first-ever women's Hell In A Cell match was followed by many other firsts for women such as Elimination Chamber, Money In The Bank, and Royal Rumble. Carmella spoke about how the WWE Women's Revolution is still in high gear as they look forward to Evolution on October 28th.

"I don't think it's moving slow at all, I think it's moving fast," Carmella said of the WWE Women's Revolution. "We're having the first Hell In A Cell match, Royal Rumble, I was Miss Money In The Bank and we had a second one this year. I don't think it's moving slow, I think it's moving fast.

"I think the sky is the limit for the women and I think Tag Team Titles are for sure in the picture in, when? I have no idea. But you know, I don't think it's moving slow."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit RauteMusik with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription