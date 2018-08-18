WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Title Match

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Title Match

Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream