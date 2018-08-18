WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.
Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT Women's Title Match
Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly
NXT North American Title Match
Ricochet vs. Adam Cole
EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream