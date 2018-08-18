WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Pre-show Video, Takeover Set Photo, Kairi Sane Sends Message (Video)

- Above is the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" Pre-show video for tonight, featuring Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee at the Barclays Center.
- WWE tweeted this video of Kairi Sane sending a message to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler ahead of their title match at Takeover. The Pirate Princess says she will get her treasure tonight.
The message is simple for @KairiSaneWWE heading into her @WWENXT #WomensChampionship match at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn IV TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Hv7Nqt4Ivu— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2018
- The Barclays Center tweeted this photo of the stage for tonight's big Takeover event:
Doors are open!— Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) August 18, 2018
ARE YOU READY FOR @WWENXT TAKEOVER IV, BROOKLYN!?#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/mdSz58KXa3
#WeAreNXT https://t.co/eQpykNB4xF— Triple H (@TripleH) August 18, 2018