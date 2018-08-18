WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Pre-show Video, Takeover Set Photo, Kairi Sane Sends Message (Video)

By Marc Middleton | August 18, 2018

- Above is the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" Pre-show video for tonight, featuring Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee at the Barclays Center.

WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party
- WWE tweeted this video of Kairi Sane sending a message to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler ahead of their title match at Takeover. The Pirate Princess says she will get her treasure tonight.


- The Barclays Center tweeted this photo of the stage for tonight's big Takeover event:



